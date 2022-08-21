NewsVideos

Congress's reaction to the issue of look out notice against Sisodia.

Apart from the BJP, now the Congress has also intensified its attack on the Aam Aadmi Party regarding the new liquor policy. Congress leader Alka Lamba has said that the issue of look out notice shows that Sisodia is trapped in this case.

|Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 05:30 PM IST
Apart from the BJP, now the Congress has also intensified its attack on the Aam Aadmi Party regarding the new liquor policy. Congress leader Alka Lamba has said that the issue of look out notice shows that Sisodia is trapped in this case.

All Videos

Watch how a farmer in Punjab
Watch how a farmer in Punjab "moves" a two-story home to make space for an expressway
Breaking News: Heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh increased the trouble of people
10:27
Breaking News: Heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh increased the trouble of people
Breaking News : Rakesh Tikait, who was going to Jantar Mantar to protest, was detained by the police
2:38
Breaking News : Rakesh Tikait, who was going to Jantar Mantar to protest, was detained by the police
Badhir News : Center-Sisodia is misusing CBI-ED
5:2
Badhir News : Center-Sisodia is misusing CBI-ED
Taal Thok Ke: Clean chit to Pakistan on target killing?
1H4:58
Taal Thok Ke: Clean chit to Pakistan on target killing?

Trending Videos

Watch how a farmer in Punjab "moves" a two-story home to make space for an expressway
10:27
Breaking News: Heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh increased the trouble of people
2:38
Breaking News : Rakesh Tikait, who was going to Jantar Mantar to protest, was detained by the police
5:2
Badhir News : Center-Sisodia is misusing CBI-ED
1H4:58
Taal Thok Ke: Clean chit to Pakistan on target killing?
manish sosodia look out circular,Manish Sisodia on PM Modi,manish sisodia latest news,manish sisodia news,Look Out Circular,cbi raids manish sisodia,cbi raids manish sisodia residence,cbi raids at manish sisodias house,manish sisodia CBI raid,cbi raid aap,Delhi liquor policy,manish sisodia latest,Deputy CM Manish Sisodia,manish sisodia over cbi raids,AAP,manish sisodia statement on pm modi,manish sisodia reaction on look out notice,Alka Lamba,