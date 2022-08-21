Congress's reaction to the issue of look out notice against Sisodia.

Apart from the BJP, now the Congress has also intensified its attack on the Aam Aadmi Party regarding the new liquor policy. Congress leader Alka Lamba has said that the issue of look out notice shows that Sisodia is trapped in this case.

| Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 05:30 PM IST

Apart from the BJP, now the Congress has also intensified its attack on the Aam Aadmi Party regarding the new liquor policy. Congress leader Alka Lamba has said that the issue of look out notice shows that Sisodia is trapped in this case.