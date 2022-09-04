Congress's show of strength before India couples visit, rally against inflation-unemployment

Delhi News: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and many other party leaders will address the Halla Bol rally on inflation. It will include party workers from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh besides other parts of the country.

| Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 12:53 PM IST

