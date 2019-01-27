हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Congress's Soft Hindutva just a show off?

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the party's 'soft Hindutva' stance is just a political strategy against BJP.

Jan 27, 2019, 12:08 PM IST
Next
Video

Morning Breaking: Woman slips while boarding a train

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close