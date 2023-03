videoDetails

Controversial statement of Baba Dhirendra Shastri

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 04:44 PM IST

Dhirendra Shastri has given another controversial statement. While advising Hindus, Bageshwar Baba said that Hindus should give birth to 3 to 4 children and leave 2 children in the name of Ram. Bageshwar Baba also said that you keep your jealousy intact, we will keep our fire intact.