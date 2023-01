videoDetails

Controversial statement of SP leader Swami Prasad on Ramcharitmanas

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 06:30 PM IST

Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya has given a controversial statement regarding Ramcharitmanas. Swami Prasad Maurya said that Ramayana of Tulsidas should be banned. There are some parts on which we have objection.