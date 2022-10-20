हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
T20 World Cup
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Controversy erupts in Karnataka over picture of Jesus Christ on ration cards
|
Updated:
Oct 20, 2022, 09:50 AM IST
A controversy erupted in Karnataka's Ramnagara district as pictures showing images of Jesus Christ on ration cards.
×
All Videos
0:53
Ration Card: सरकार से फ्री राशन लेने वालों की बल्ले-बल्ले, दिवाली पर सरकार ने दिया यह तोहफा
0:42
AAP releases list of 54 candidates for Himachal Pradesh elections
1:53
Indian Meteorological Department issues yellow alert for Bengaluru
4:7
Embassy asks Indians to leave Ukraine at the earliest
Ukraine-Russia Conflict: India issues advisory asking citizens to avoid travel to Ukraine and much more...
Trending Videos
0:53
Ration Card: सरकार से फ्री राशन लेने वालों की बल्ले-बल्ले, दिवाली पर सरकार ने दिया यह तोहफा
0:42
AAP releases list of 54 candidates for Himachal Pradesh elections
1:53
Indian Meteorological Department issues yellow alert for Bengaluru
4:7
Embassy asks Indians to leave Ukraine at the earliest
Ukraine-Russia Conflict: India issues advisory asking citizens to avoid travel to Ukraine and much more...
Ration card,karnataka ration card controversy,ineligible ration card holders,Karnataka,ration card controversy,controversy on ration card,jesus on ration card controversy,latest news on ration card controversy,ration card removal controversy,up ration card,ration card returned,up ration card news,jesus christ on ration card,karnataka latest news,karnataka tape controversy,yogi government on ration card,god on ration card,