Controversy erupts over loudspeaker in UP, minority commission writes letter over Ramadan

| Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

Controversy has started once again over loudspeakers in UP. The Minorities Commission has written a letter to the state government regarding Ramzan. He has said that complaints are coming from some districts that loudspeakers are being removed from many places even after being installed as per the rules.