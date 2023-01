videoDetails

Controversy over Nitish Kumar's convoy

| Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

A dispute has come to fore regarding the convoy of Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. CM Nitish's convoy has been accused of stopping the train for half an hour. This allegation has been made by Union Minister Ashwini Choubey. Ashwini said, 'Government of India should conduct a high-level inquiry in this case'.