Conversion conspiracy revealed from a viral call audio of Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad on Wednesday arrested Islamic scholar Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui, one of the biggest clerics in western UP, from Meerut on charges of conversion. Maulana Kaleem's name came up during the investigation of the Umar Gautam case. It has also been learned from the sources that he also has connections with Pakistan.