Coronavirus Breaking: Biggest fall so far in Indian share market

Markets worldwide dropped drastically after the World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus a pandemic, heightening fears of a global economic recession. After witnessing one of the worst single day fall in recent times, benchmark indices closed nearly 8% lower in Thursday's bearish trade. The 30-share index BSE Sensex closed 2,919 points lower at 32,778, while 50-share index NSE Nifty ended 868 points lower at 9,590.