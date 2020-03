Coronavirus Outbreak: India observe Janata Curfew

India is underway in a complete lockdown as the administration imposes ' Janata Curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm. In a precautionary pro-active step to curb the outburst of Coronavirus, PM Modi on Thursday announced 'Janata Curfew'. Prime Minister Narendra has asked to stand in the balconies and doorsteps on Sunday, 22 March at 5 pm and clap for five minutes to gratefully acknowledge their selfless services.