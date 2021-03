Coronavirus Update: Will the lockdown return once again in the country?

In 24 hours, there have been 40,953 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the country,188 people have died, and 23,653 people have been cured. But the growing negligence of the people has once again created a lockdown situation in the country. The central government expressed concern over the increasing cases and said that they are preparing to defeat COVID-19 by joining hands with the states.