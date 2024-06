videoDetails

Bulldozer action against encroachment will continue in UP

Sonam | Updated: Jun 16, 2024, 11:36 PM IST

Rajneeti: The demolition of illegal colony in Akbarpur, Lucknow is going on. Today the second phase of demolition is going on. But, CM Yogi's bulldozer will not stop here. After this, action will be taken against illegal encroachment in Moradabad and Sambhal as well.