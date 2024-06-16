Advertisement
Why play with the sentiments of Hindus on Bakrid?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 16, 2024, 11:48 PM IST
A strange case has come to light from CBD Belapur area of ​​Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. Where an attempt was made to sell a goat by writing 'Ram Naam' on it. It was planned to sacrifice this goat. But before that, people of Hindu organization got information about it, after which they created a ruckus outside the police station. Seeing the matter escalating, Navi Mumbai Police registered an FIR and detained the owner of the mutton shop. Also, his shop has also been sealed.

