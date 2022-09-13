NewsVideos

Court's decision on Gyanvapi will provoke riots - PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

On the Gyanvapi case, the Varanasi District Court on Monday ruled in favor of the Hindu side and rejected the application of the Muslim side. PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti has given a controversial statement on this. Mehbooba Mufti tweeted that the court's decision on Gyanvapi would provoke a riot.

|Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 04:55 PM IST
On the Gyanvapi case, the Varanasi District Court on Monday ruled in favor of the Hindu side and rejected the application of the Muslim side. PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti has given a controversial statement on this. Mehbooba Mufti tweeted that the court's decision on Gyanvapi would provoke a riot.

All Videos

Dog owners को किन-किन बातों का ध्यान रखना चाहिए 
1:0
 Dog owners को किन-किन बातों का ध्यान रखना चाहिए 
Badhir News : BJP leaders detained during protest march against Mamata Banerjee government
6:4
Badhir News : BJP leaders detained during protest march against Mamata Banerjee government
BJP's protest against Mamta government in Bengal
5:26
BJP's protest against Mamta government in Bengal
Asaduddin Owaisi targets Nitish Kumar
6:48
Asaduddin Owaisi targets Nitish Kumar
SCO Summit in Uzbekistan amid ongoing border tensions between India and China
6:41
SCO Summit in Uzbekistan amid ongoing border tensions between India and China

Trending Videos

1:0
Dog owners को किन-किन बातों का ध्यान रखना चाहिए 
6:4
Badhir News : BJP leaders detained during protest march against Mamata Banerjee government
5:26
BJP's protest against Mamta government in Bengal
6:48
Asaduddin Owaisi targets Nitish Kumar
6:41
SCO Summit in Uzbekistan amid ongoing border tensions between India and China
Mehbooba Mufti on gyanvapi,Mehbooba Mufti,gyanvapi masjid,gyanvapi masjid news,gyanvapi masjid survey,Gyanvapi Mosque,gyanvapi masjid case,gyanvapi mosque survey,mehbooba mufti news,gyanvapi masjid latest news,mehbooba mufti latest news,gyanvapi masjid varanasi,gyanvapi masjid banaras,mehbooba mufti on 370,mehbooba mufti on bjp,PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti,varanasi gyanvapi masjid,mehbooba mufti on kashmir,Gyanvapi survey,