Taal Thok Ke: New Controversy erupts over Mahakumbh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 10, 2025, 07:22 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Maha Kumbh is going to start in Prayagraj from January 13. Such a coincidence of Maha Kumbh has come after 144 years. Yogi government is making every possible arrangement for devotees and saints. Which is also being praised all over the world.. Today CM Yogi started Kumbhwani FM channel from Prayagraj. And gave a message of unity to Hindus. Yogi said that Kumbh is a great gathering of pride, dignity and karma of Sanatan. Those who divide Sanatan on the basis of caste, creed, untouchability and discrimination should watch Maha Kumbh. By organizing a grand Maha Kumbh, on one hand Yogi is making Hindus feel proud. He is showing the power of Sanatan, while on the other hand the opposition leaders are raising questions on Maha Kumbh and sometimes on the system. The most recent statement is of Chandrashekhar Azad, MP from Nagina, who raised questions on Maha Kumbh and said that only those who have committed sins will go to Maha Kumbh. Further, he said that no one tells who has committed what sin. Saints have expressed displeasure over this statement of Chandrashekhar. BJP also retaliated and said that the name is Ravana and hence he is giving statements like Raan. Whereas on this matter Samajwadi Party says that BJP is doing politics on Kumbh.