Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Delhi Elections Date

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 07, 2025, 07:50 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Aam Aadmi Party has launched its theme song for Delhi Assembly elections. Party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that this song will be played on DJs in Delhi's weddings. Opposition parties have reacted sharply to this claim. BJP and Congress have accused AAP of diverting attention from serious issues. Meanwhile, questions have also been raised on the functioning of the Kejriwal government. This election debate is focused on the development of Delhi and the achievements of AAP.