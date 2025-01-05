videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Politics Sparks Over BJP Leader Ramesh Bidhuri's Sexist Remark On Priyanka Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 05, 2025, 11:10 PM IST

BJP candidate from Kalkaji Ramesh Biduri made a controversial statement in a public meeting. He said that he will make the roads of Kalkaji like Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks. This statement has created a political stir. Congress has targeted BJP calling it an insult to women. Biduri also mentioned the roads of Okhla and Sangam Bihar. This statement reminds of Lalu Yadav's old statement in which he compared the roads of Bihar to Hema Malini's cheeks.