Court's verdict on petition to open 22 rooms of the Taj Mahal!

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has reprimanded the petitioner on the petition to open 22 rooms of the Taj Mahal. During the hearing of this petition, the Lucknow Bench of the High Court said, 'Who built the Taj Mahal, go and read first, then if someone stops you from doing research, then come to us.