Covid 2022: 8 thousand 500 new Corona Cases Surfaced in last 24 hours in China

| Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 09:58 AM IST

Once again, Corona outbreak is on the rise in China. Number of Covid patients are increasing rapidly in the hospitals. Around 8 thousand 500 new Covid cases were reported in last 24 hours.Know the current situation of COVID in China.