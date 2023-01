videoDetails

Criceter Rishabh Pant Accident : Great news for Indian fans, Pant's surgery is successful Done

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 03:38 PM IST

There is good news for the fans of the Indian team. Cricketer Rishabh Pant's knee surgery was successfully done yesterday at a private hospital in Mumbai. He is under the supervision of the medical team and is recovering fast.