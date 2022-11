Cricket Ka Samrat : Pakistani fans came to support India

| Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 03:26 PM IST

Today India vs Bangladesh match is being played in T20 World Cup. At the same time, the clash between the two teams in this match continues at the Adelaide Oval. Let us tell you that before this match, there was a spectacular view outside the field. Actually, Before the start of the match, Virat Kohli's Pakistani fans were seen supporting team India.