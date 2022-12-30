NewsVideos
videoDetails

Cricketer Rishabh Pant meets with a horrible car accident, seriously injured

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 09:40 AM IST
The accident of cricketer Rishabh Pant's car has been reported. Rishabh Pant has been seriously injured in the accident.

All Videos

PM Modi Conducts Last Rites Of his Mother Heeraben
5:12
PM Modi Conducts Last Rites Of his Mother Heeraben
Heeraben Last Rites: PM Modi to reach crematorium with the body of mother Heeraben in a short while
9:23
Heeraben Last Rites: PM Modi to reach crematorium with the body of mother Heeraben in a short while
Heeraben Modi Passes Away: After reaching Gandhi Nagar, PM Modi conducts last rites of his mother
6:19
Heeraben Modi Passes Away: After reaching Gandhi Nagar, PM Modi conducts last rites of his mother
PM Modi Mother Passes Away: After the demise of Heeraben, Modi reaches Gandhi Nagar
17:59
PM Modi Mother Passes Away: After the demise of Heeraben, Modi reaches Gandhi Nagar
Heeraben Modi Passes Away: Home Minister Amit Shah tweets on the demise of PM Modi's mother
13:1
Heeraben Modi Passes Away: Home Minister Amit Shah tweets on the demise of PM Modi's mother

Trending Videos

5:12
PM Modi Conducts Last Rites Of his Mother Heeraben
9:23
Heeraben Last Rites: PM Modi to reach crematorium with the body of mother Heeraben in a short while
6:19
Heeraben Modi Passes Away: After reaching Gandhi Nagar, PM Modi conducts last rites of his mother
17:59
PM Modi Mother Passes Away: After the demise of Heeraben, Modi reaches Gandhi Nagar
13:1
Heeraben Modi Passes Away: Home Minister Amit Shah tweets on the demise of PM Modi's mother
Rishabh Pant,Rishabh Pant accident,Rishabh Pant news,rishabh pant urvashi rautela,Rishabh Pant 100,Rishabh Pant car accident,rishabh pant card accident,rishabh pant meets accident,Rishabh Pant injured,cricketer rishabh pant accident,cricketer rishabh pant car accident,rishabh pant and urvashi rautela,urvashi rautela vs rishabh pant,pant accident,rishabh pant angry,rishabh pant status,rishabh pant house video,rishabh pant meme,