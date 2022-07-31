CWG 2022: Indian weightlifters are rocking the Commonwealth Games

Weightlifters are doing an amazing for India in the Commonwealth Games. After four medals on the second day, 19-year-old weightlifter Jeremy has increased India's pride by winning gold. In this report, see how Indian players are making a splash in the Commonwealth Games.

| Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 11:45 PM IST

Weightlifters are doing an amazing for India in the Commonwealth Games. After four medals on the second day, 19-year-old weightlifter Jeremy has increased India's pride by winning gold. In this report, see how Indian players are making a splash in the Commonwealth Games.