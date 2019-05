Cyclone Fani: 3 Killed as ‘Extremely Severe’ Storm Hits Odisha

Cyclone Fani made landfall at Odisha’s Puri on Friday. Currently, safety steps are being taken to evacuate over a million people as the storm is heading towards the eastern coast of the country. To deal with any kind of exigency, the Indian Coast Guard has positioned 34 disaster relief teams at different spots and has also deployed four ships. Watch this video to know more.