Cyclone Vayu changes course, won't make landfall in Gujarat, says IMD

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Vayu will not directly hit the state but is likely to affect the coastal areas, the IMD said. It is very likely to move along the Saurashtra coast affecting Amreli, Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagarh, Porbandar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Kutch districts of Gujarat on Thursday. Watch this video to know more.