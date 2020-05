Daughter Ridhima Kapoor bid goodbye to father Rishi Kapoor via video call

The veteran Bollywood Rishi Kapoor across left this world on April 30 amid the coronavirus lockdown that was imposed in the nation. His last rites were performed by his son Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai. Actor's daughter Ridhima Kapoor could not reach till the last rites were performed and she bid goodbye to her father through a video call.