videoDetails

Defamation Case: Mallikarjun Kharge comments against Rahul Gandhi's punishment

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 02:55 PM IST

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has given a big statement regarding the punishment given to Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case of 2019. Mallikarjun Kharge said that, 'Modi will go to the higher court against Rahul's sentence in the surname case'. Know full statement of Mallikarjun Kharge in this report.