Defense Minister flew in a Light Combat Helicopter

|Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 03:55 PM IST
The Light Combat Helicopter of the Indian Air Force has reached Jodhpur. Today for the first time this helicopter will join the Indian Air Force.

