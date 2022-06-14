NewsVideos

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has announces the 'Mission Agneepath'

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has announced the 'Mission Agneepath' scheme of the Modi government. Under this scheme, soldiers will be recruited in the army for 4 years. Rajnath Singh said that under the Agneepath scheme, Indian youth will be provided an opportunity to serve in the Armed Forces as 'Agniveer'. This scheme has been brought to strengthen the security of the country and to give the opportunity of military service to our youth.

|Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 03:14 PM IST
