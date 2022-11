Defense Minister Rajnath Singh made a big statement regarding PoK in Himachal Pradesh election campaign

| Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 05:32 PM IST

During the election campaign in Himachal Pradesh, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has given a big statement about PoK. In the election rally of Kangra, Rajnath Singh has said that BJP does what it says and according to its promise, BJP abolished Article 370.