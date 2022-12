videoDetails

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to give statement on Arunachal's Tawang Clash today

| Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 12:57 PM IST

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is going to give a statement today at 12 noon and 2 pm regarding the clash in Tawang, Arunachal. Earlier he has talked to NSA Ajit Doval. Know that they can give statements and on what other issues.