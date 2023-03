videoDetails

Defense Ministry approves Rs 10,000 crore defense deal

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 09:14 AM IST

Defense Ministry has approved a defense deal worth 10,000 crores. Three training aircraft will be bought for 6800 crores. Along with this, three training ships will be purchased. Watch100 big headlines of the day in this report.