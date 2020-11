Delhi: Air pollution level still in severe category, air quality index at 413

The air quality in Delhi is still in severe category for the third consecutive day on Monday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is 484 in Anand Vihar, 470 in Mundka, 465 in Central Okhla Phase 2 and 468 in Wazirpur, all in the 'severe category' according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).