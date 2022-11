Delhi Becomes 'Gas Chamber'

| Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 08:32 PM IST

Politics is intensifying regarding Delhi pollution. BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga has described Arvind Kejriwal as Hitler through the poster and held Delhi responsible for making it a gas chamber. In view of Delhi pollution, the Chamber of Trade Industry has written a letter to PM Modi and has also demanded an emergency meeting.