Delhi Budget News: Kejriwal targeted the central government and LG!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 06:25 PM IST
Kejriwal has targeted the central government and the LG. He has said that stopping the budget of Delhi is an attack on the Constitution.

