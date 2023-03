videoDetails

Delhi Cabinet Expansion: Sisodia-Satyendra IN Tihar, Kejriwal's cabinet expansion

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 05:28 PM IST

Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain had resigned from their respective posts. After which Dr. Saurabh Bhardwaj and MLA Atishi Marlena have taken oath as ministers in the Delhi government today.