Delhi Case: Dead body find in Sarai Kale Khan area

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
दिल्ली के सराय काले खां इलाके में एक महिला की कई टुकड़ों में लाश मिली है. पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर पॉलीथिन को खोला तो उसमे महिला के शरीर के कई टुकड़े मिले.

