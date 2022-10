Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal demands Laxmi-Ganesh photos on currency

Just before the Gujarat elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has played the Hindutva card. CM Kejriwal has also demanded to put a photo of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi along with Gandhiji on the Indian currency. He also said that if there is a picture of Gandhi ji on one side and a photo of Lakshmi-Ganesh ji on the other side, then the whole country will get their blessings.