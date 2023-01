videoDetails

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal raged on LG in the assembly, said- 'Who are you to stop'. AAP vs LG

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 03:30 PM IST

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressed the assembly. He said that every child of Delhi is my child. We respect every vote. They said that there is a strange democracy here, all the files go to LG. Also said that if God wills, there will be AAP government at the center.