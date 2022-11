Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to launch 'Kejriwal Ki 10 Guarantee Campaign' today

| Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 12:16 PM IST

For the MCD elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is going to launch 'Kejriwal's 10 Guarantee Campaign' today. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with senior leaders of Aam Aadmi Party yesterday regarding MCD elections.