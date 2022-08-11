NewsVideos

Delhi CM Kejriwal targets Center via press conference

The Supreme Court has expressed concern over the promise of free facilities being provided in the country. The central government is constantly slamming the Kejriwal government for their freebie politics. Today Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal targeted the Center via a press conference.

|Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 06:14 PM IST
