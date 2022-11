Delhi Crime Branch has arrested the murderers in Pandav Nagar Case

| Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 01:11 PM IST

Delhi's Pandav Nagar case seems to be getting resolved. In this case, Dead Body have been recovered in parts in an empty field and the person who died has been identified. Along with this, the killers have also been caught. Anjan Das was killed by wife Poonam and son Deepak. Know what is the whole matter.