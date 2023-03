videoDetails

Delhi: Dead body recovered from inside the car in Ashok Nagar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 08:18 AM IST

A shocking case has come to light from Delhi's New Ashok Nagar. Police recovered a dead body from a car during patrolling but did not find any injury marks over it. The identity of deceased has been established and family members accused that deceased was a heavy drinker.