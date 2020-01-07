हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Election 2020: Will 'Modi-Shah magic' beat Kejriwal's governance?

The Election Commission on 6th January announced the schedule for 11th Delhi Assembly elections. On February 8, the people will cast their votes to decide the next government and results for the same will be announced on 11th February. On one hand, AAP Chief and Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal is so sure for an absolute majority and on the other hand BJP, which is still in a dilemma to choose it's face for Delhi. The Questions arises- Will 'Modi-Shah magic' beat Kejriwal's governance? #Delhi #Delhielection2020 #ArvindKejriwal

Jan 07, 2020, 09:58 AM IST

