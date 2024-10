videoDetails

Watch Top 25 News of the Day, 5 October 2024

| Updated: Oct 05, 2024, 07:26 AM IST

India's Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar is going to visit Pakistan this month. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal has given information about this. He said that the Indian Foreign Minister will lead the Indian delegation in the SCO Summit to be held on 15 and 16 October.