videoDetails

Rajneeti: Fatwa Issued Against Muslims Participating in Garba

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 05, 2024, 02:56 AM IST

Ratlam’s city Qazi has issued a fatwa instructing Muslims to stay away from Garba and Navratri events. This decree has sparked a debate between Muslim and Hindu communities, with politics heating up around the issue.