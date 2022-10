Delhi Excise Policy: Going jail won't stop my publicity says Manish Sisodia

| Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

CBI has summoned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and summoned him for questioning at 11 am today in the liquor scam. After getting the summon, Deputy CM Sisodia said that I will go and give full cooperation. Meanwhile, Manish Sisodia has said that the election campaign will not stop after I go to jail.