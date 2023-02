videoDetails

Delhi Excise Policy: Manish Sisodia will be questioned again, CBI sent summons. Latest Hindi News

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 09:22 AM IST

CBI summons Manish Sisodia, dismisses the allegations by tweeting. Manish Sisodia tweeted that CBI has called again yesterday. They have used the full power of CBI, ED against me, raided my house, searched my bank locker, nothing was found against me.