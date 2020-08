Delhi: Former Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh will be cremated today at 11 am

In Delhi, former Rajya Sabha MP & former Samajwadi Party Leader Amar Singh will be cremated today at 11 AM. Former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh died in Singapore on Saturday (August 1, 2020). He was 64. Singh was admitted to a hospital in Singapore to undergo treatment for kidney-related ailments.